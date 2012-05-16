FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Treasuries weaken as Merkel comments curb safety bid
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Treasuries weaken as Merkel comments curb safety bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries’ prices widened early losses on Wednesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comments about keeping Greece in the euro zone curbed the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Yields had fallen overnight on worries about Greece’s political and financial crisis. But they were off those lows in early dealings, with the 10-year Treasury note yielding 1.81 percent and the 30-year Treasury bond yielding 2.96 percent.

Yields move in inverse relationship to bond prices.

A German government spokesman said on Wednesday that after Tuesday’s meeting between Merkel and new French President Francois Hollande, the chancellor had said that “where there are opportunities for additional growth impulses in Greece, via support for Greece’s own efforts, we are open to listen to such proposals or make proposals of our own”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.