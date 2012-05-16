Treasuries weaken as Merkel comments curb safety bid

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries’ prices widened early losses on Wednesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comments about keeping Greece in the euro zone curbed the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Yields had fallen overnight on worries about Greece’s political and financial crisis. But they were off those lows in early dealings, with the 10-year Treasury note yielding 1.81 percent and the 30-year Treasury bond yielding 2.96 percent.

Yields move in inverse relationship to bond prices.

A German government spokesman said on Wednesday that after Tuesday’s meeting between Merkel and new French President Francois Hollande, the chancellor had said that “where there are opportunities for additional growth impulses in Greece, via support for Greece’s own efforts, we are open to listen to such proposals or make proposals of our own”.