TREASURIES-Small losses trimmed after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries trimmed early narrow losses on Thursday after the government reported a higher number of jobless claims for the latest week than economists had forecast.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 4/32 before the report from the U.S. Labor Department, was down 2/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.77 percent, up from 1.75 percent late on Wednesday.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits held steady at a seasonally adjusted 370,000, the government said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims falling to 365,000 last week.

The prior week’s figure was revised up to 370,000 from 367,000 previously reported.

Thee four-week moving average for new claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, fell 4,750 to 375,000.

The data comes on the heels of three straight months of slowing employment gains and Thursday’s report on claims covered the week for May’s payrolls survey.