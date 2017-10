NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased narrow losses and turned slightly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s business activity index came in weaker than expected for May.

The benchmark 10-year note, down 2/32 before the report, was up 3/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.75 percent.

The Philadelphia Fed said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in May to -5.8 from 8.5 in April.