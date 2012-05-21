FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TREASURIES-Prices fall as G8 leaders back Greece in euro zone
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-TREASURIES-Prices fall as G8 leaders back Greece in euro zone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Karen Brettell	
    NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell
slightly on Monday after world leaders over the weekend backed
keeping Greece in the euro zone, easing some demand for safe
haven U.S. debt, and as $99 billion in new Treasuries supply
scheduled for this week was seen weighing on prices.	
    A summit of the Group of 8 leading industrialized nations on
Saturday said they had an interest in having Greece stay in the
euro zone and said they would balance European austerity in the
region with U.S. style-stimulus seen as vital to healing ailing
euro-zone economies. 	
    Investors are looking to the European Central Bank for signs
that the central bank will offer new long-term loans as bank
funding stresses in the region again rise, though the ECB is not
expected to act unless conditions in the worsen.	
    "There was a lack of bad headlines over the weekend," said
Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New
York. That said, "Greece and political uncertainties in Europe
continue to be the driving factor in the market."	
    Traders were also consolidating positions after a two-month
rally driven by fears over Europe and concern that U.S. economic
growth is slowing.	
    Benchmark 10-year note yields have fallen by more than 60
basis points in the last two months to trade on Monday at 1.73
percent, just above their recent low of 1.67 percent set on
Sept. 23.	
    New Treasuries sales this week that will include $99 billion
in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes may serve as
resistance to keep yields above their recent lows, said Societe
Generale's Murphy.	
    Thursday's seven-year note auction may set a new record low
for the Treasury after the notes on Friday fell to new low yield
of 1.14 percent.	
    April's seven-year note auction sold at record low auction
yields of 1.35 percent.	
    The Federal Reserve will also buy as much as $2 billion in
longer-dated debt due between 2036 and 2042 later on Monday as
part of its Operation Twist program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.