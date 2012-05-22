FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices slip on profit taking, before supply
May 22, 2012

TREASURIES-Prices slip on profit taking, before supply

By Karen Brettell	
    NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as investors took profits after recent gains and
continuing uncertainty in Europe kept fund managers on the
sidelines.	
    Traders also prepared for supply of $99 billion in new
two-year, five-year and seven-year notes this week. The Treasury
is expected to see strong demand for its $35 billion sale of new
two-year notes on Tuesday.	
    Treasuries yields have fallen to levels that are near their
lowest in at least 60 years as fears that Europe will see a new
leg of funding stresses added demand for safe haven U.S. debt.	
    With few new headlines, however, many investors are undoing
trades to benefit from recent gains and are waiting on new
information over how leaders in the region will address the
crisis.	
    "Nothing has happened in the last couple of days. The market
was very high, it was well bid, and all you're seeing now is
just some people taking profits out of Treasuries and killing
their shorts in equities," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia, in New York.	
    Traders will next focus on an informal summit of EU leaders
in Brussels on Wednesday, where France's Francois Hollande will
push a proposal for mutualising European debt. 	
    Germany is likely to oppose any early move, saying that more
progress is needed on coordinating fiscal policies across the
euro zone. 	
    Uncertainty over whether Greece will seek to exit the euro
zone and how bad any new bank stress in the region will become
is likely to keep many investors reluctant to take new
positions, especially as Treasury yields trade near historically
low levels.	
    "One of the things that is very difficult is that we don't
know what's happening, a lot of people moved to the sidelines
because of the lack of clarity of what's going on," said
Comiskey.	
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 13/32 in
price to yield 1.79 percent, up from 1.74 percent on Monday.
They are now 12 basis points higher than yields of 1.67 percent
reached last September that were their lowest in at least 60
years.	
   The Federal Reserve will also sell as much as $8.75 billion
in notes due next year on Tuesday as part of its Operation Twist
program. This program involves buying longer-term debt and
funding the purchases with sales of short-dated debt in a bid to
lower long-term borrowing costs.

