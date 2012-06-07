TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries shave early gains after China rate cut

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries shed gains they made earlier on Thursday and yields edged higher after China’s central bank cut its benchmark deposit and lending rates in a surprise move designed to support growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 1.67 percent following the Chinese rate cut after easing to 1.64 percent earlier as some investors bet U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could hint at more stimulus steps in Congressional testimony set for later on Thursday.