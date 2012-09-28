FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices add to gains after weak Chicago PMI
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices add to gains after weak Chicago PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Friday after a weaker-than-forecast reading on a regional manufacturing index.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) read 49.7 in September, down from 53.0 in August and below economists’ forecasts for a reading of 53.0. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector; a reading below 50 signals contraction.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 9/32 just before the report came out, was up 13/32 afterwards. Its yield stood at 1.62 percent, down from 1.66 percent late on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.