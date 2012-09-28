TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices add to gains after weak Chicago PMI

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Friday after a weaker-than-forecast reading on a regional manufacturing index.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) read 49.7 in September, down from 53.0 in August and below economists’ forecasts for a reading of 53.0. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector; a reading below 50 signals contraction.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 9/32 just before the report came out, was up 13/32 afterwards. Its yield stood at 1.62 percent, down from 1.66 percent late on Thursday.