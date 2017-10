NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries halved gains on Friday after the announcement of stress test results on Spain’s banks.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 9/32 just before the results came out, was up 5/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.64 percent, down from 1.66 percent late on Thursday.

Spain’s banks would need 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent audit of the country’s 14 main banks showed.