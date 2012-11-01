FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends loss to point
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends loss to point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended an early loss to just over a point on Thursday as that long-dated maturity underperformed shorter-term debt instruments.

The 30-year bond was down 1-1/32, its yield rising to 2.91 percent from 2.86 percent late on Wednesday.

Safe-haven U.S. government debt, including 30-year bonds, was under pressure on Thursday from some positive signs for global growth from China and some data pointing to better labor market conditions in the U.S. a day before the government’s closely analyzed monthly jobs report.

Traders said curve steepening trades caused the 30-year bond to underperform shorter-term maturities. The trades reflected the view that an eventual pickup in economic growth could foster inflation in the longer term, they said.

