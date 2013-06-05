FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds climb after ADP employment data
June 5, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds climb after ADP employment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected private sector employment report pointed to the Federal Reserve providing continued support for the economy and financial markets.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 5/32 of a point before the report, was up 12/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 2.11 percent, down from 2.15 percent late on Tuesday.

U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, less than what economists had forecast, a report by a payrolls processor showed. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 165,000 jobs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
