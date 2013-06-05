FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds expand gains after ISM service sector data
June 5, 2013

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds expand gains after ISM service sector data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Wednesday after data on the U.S. service sector showed employment fell to its lowest in nearly a year.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 8/32 of a point in price before the report, was up 12/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 2.11 percent, down from 2.15 percent late on Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index edged up to 53.7 last month from 53.1 in April, but the report’s employment measure fell to its lowest since last July at 50.1 from 52.0.

The ISM index’s forward-looking new orders component rose to 56.0 from 54.5, pointing to expansion, but with the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report due on Friday, the market focused more on the employment reading.

