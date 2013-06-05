FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends gain to point on safety bid
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends gain to point on safety bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond expanded its gain to a point as a retreat in the stock market and the dollar spurred a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.

The 30-year bond was up a point in price. Its yield eased to 3.26 percent from 3.315 percent late on Tuesday.

Equity markets around the world fell and the dollar weakened on Wednesday as investors shifted to safer government debt after soft U.S. private-sector jobs data and amid disappointment at Japan’s efforts to boost economic growth.

