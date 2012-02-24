TREASURIES-Bonds extend gains as investors eye energy, Europe

* Caution about Europe despite Greek bailout deal * High energy costs may crimp consumer demand * US benchmark yields down 8 bps since Tuesday By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose modestly on Friday, extending the week's gains as a tepid U.S. economic recovery and concern over the euro zone's debt woes underpinned demand for low-risk assets. Treasuries were on track for their best weekly performance in four weeks, although yields remain mired in the middle of a range that has held since early November. With oil trading above $108 per barrel on tensions in the Middle East, rising energy costs have raised worries about the potential for slower consumer demand, which has supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. "The market's focus continues to be on energy, the strong performance of U.S. equities and of course one eye on Europe," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 1.99 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields have lost eight basis points since Tuesday's close to trade very near the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since Nov. 1. "Daily momentum is now bullish," Briggs said, pegging 10-year price resistance at a yield of 1.8 percent and support at 2.1 percent, then 2.25 percent and 2.4 percent. Treasuries rallied on Thursday after strong demand in an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes forced some investors to buy on the open market to cover positions. The auction of seven-year notes drew the highest demand from investors and direct bidders since the seven-year maturity was reintroduced three years ago. Sales of $35 billion of two-year notes and $35 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday were also met with solid demand. While euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday agreed on a 130-billion-euro rescue package for Greece, investors remained wary about the country's long-term financial stability and continued to ponder the financial outlook for other debt-troubled European countries like Italy, Portugal and Ireland.