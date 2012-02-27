TREASURIES-Bonds up on oil, Europe, month-end buying

* Worry higher oil prices could damp growth * Brent crude up nearly 16 pct on year * Month-end buying boosts Treasuries prices * European debt concerns feed safety bid By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as oil prices and Europe's festering debt crisis undermined confidence in a potential global economic recovery and boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Early stock market losses initially fed a safe-haven bid for Treasuries. But when stocks erased their losses, Treasuries held their gains, aided by month-end buying tied to managers' need to adjust average durations of their portfolios. "Good follow-through buying on last Friday's gain and disappointment that the G20 didn't do anything to offer more support to Europe or Greece gave Treasuries a small, safe-haven bid and month-end demand added to mix," said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates market analyst John Canavan. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 17/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.92 percent from 1.98 percent late Friday, well within the range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent in place since early November. Ten-year yields rose to 2.08 percent last week in reaction to the Greece bailout. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-2/32 in price, their yields easing to 3.05 percent from 3.10 percent on Friday. On the European debt front, leaders of G20 economies told Europe over the weekend it must put up more money to fight its debt crisis, pressuring Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger bailout fund. Nonetheless, the European Central Bank's planned mid-week injection of low-cost three-year loans into the banking system, expected to total about half a trillion euros ($675 billion), supported prices of peripheral euro zone government debt. Tension between Iran and the West, as well as the civil war in Syria, have led to higher oil prices. That has fed fear that high energy costs could stunt global economic growth, already burdened by the euro zone debt crisis, market participants said. Brent crude oil futures pulled back on Monday after five straight gains and were just below $124 a barrel. Investors fear higher energy costs will slow business and consumer spending and tip the world back into recession. Federal Reserve purchases of seven-, 10- and 30-year securities on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should be supportive for Treasuries, analysts said. Market participants will also focus on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. "Bernanke's remarks should offer a little bit more of the same, but that is one of the big things to keep an eye on," said Canavan. "It would be surprising if his comments offer anything terribly different from the most recent statement and minutes from the FOMC," he said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee, which formulates monetary policy. Canavan said Bernanke could include rising oil prices among the risks the economy faces. Chris Bury, co-head of U.S. rates sales and trading at Jefferies & Co in New York, said the "tight range in place since November will be maintained in the near term as the Fed continues the (Operation) Twist and talks about a possible third round of quantitative easing." Operation Twist involves selling shorter-dated securities and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated securities in an operation designed to keep longer-term interest rates low. The calendar of economic data will also get busier as the week progresses, analysts noted. Highlights include the revision to fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Wednesday, the February Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index on Thursday, and weekly jobless claims on Thursday. Aside from Bernanke's testimony, the Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book narrative on business conditions across the nation on Wednesday. The Treasury sold three- and six-month bills at yields of 0.115 percent and 0.145 percent, respectively. Bids on the three-month bills eclipsed those accepted by a 4.24 ratio, while bids on the six-month bills overwhelmed those accepted by a 4.32 ratio. No coupon auctions are scheduled this week.