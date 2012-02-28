U.S. Treasuries gainafter durable goods orders sink

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after the government reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell in January by the most in three years, suggesting the economy started the year on a weaker footing than thought.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 4/32, their yields easing to 1.92 percent from 1.93 percent before the report and late on Monday. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.

Bonds had been steady before the report, supported by concerns over the impact of elevated oil prices on global demand and investor caution before the release of consumer confidence data.