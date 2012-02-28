TREASURIES-U.S. bonds erase most gains afer confidence jump

* Most gains erased after jump in consumer confidence

* Month-end buying limits potential downside

* Unexpected weakness in orders boosted bonds early in day

* Weak single-family home-price index was supportive

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were only slightly firmer on Tuesday after an upbeat report on consumer confidence prompted bonds to erase most early gains.

The Conference Board reported a jump in its February U.S. consumer confidence index to 70.8 from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January.

A bounce in stocks also took some of the earlier steam out of Treasuries, said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Looking ahead, investors, will focus on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s Congressional testimony set for Wednesday and Thursday to see if he endorses stronger-than-expected labor market and consumer confidence data.

Before the improved confidence data, Treasuries had made modest gains based on drops in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods and in single-family home prices.

Throughout the session, month-end buying remained a supportive influence, participants said, limiting the downside.

At midday, benchmark 10-year notes were unchanged on the day, yielding 1.93 percent.

Analysts tied the jump in confidence to improvement in the labor market, the latter a positive development for riskier assets like stocks, but a negative influence on safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries.

“If weekly jobless claims stay near 350,000, we think rates will head slightly higher,” said Wil Stith, portfolio manager of the MTB Intermediate Bond Fund in Baltimore, Md.

A 10-year Treasury yielding just above 1.9 percent offers investors little relative value, Stith said. “We are looking to corporate debt for higher yields, especially if new jobless claims remain near 350,000 or 345,000 a week,” he said. “We’re definitely underweight Treasuries.”

A report that showed durable goods orders fell in January lent Treasuries support, especially early in the session.

“Durable goods orders were significantly weaker than expected, which shot Treasury prices to the highs of the day,” said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The S&P/Case Shiller report, which showed prices for U.S. single-family homes fell in December, also supported Treasuries prices early on.

So did month-end demand, but with a caveat, Canavan said. Month-end demand would typically be a bigger factor in a month when the Treasury sold long-term debt, as it did in February.

But with the Federal Reserve buying long-term debt in its “Operation Twist” effort to keep long-term rates low, there is less long-term debt outstanding than would have been the case.

That limits the extension of the Treasury indexes to which money managers benchmark their average portfolio durations so they need to buy less than usual to reach those benchmarks.

Still, month-end buying “will be applying some upward pressure to Treasury prices,” for the next couple of days, said Stith. The absence of new coupon supply this week is also supportive for Treasuries, he said.

When Bernanke addresses Congress on Wednesday investors will, among other things, look to see how much faith he has in the U.S. economic recovery.

Analysts said the drop in January durable goods orders reported by the government on Tuesday could heighten interest in the Institute for Supply Management’s February manufacturing index due on Thursday.