February 29, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. Treasuries prices trim gains after Q4 GDP revised up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed early gains on Wednesday after the government reported an upward revision to U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year notes, up 5/32 before the report was released, were up 4/32 afterwards, yielding 1.93 percent. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than intially thought in the final quarter of 2011, aided by slightly firmer consumer and business spending.

The report could allay some concern about a potential slowdown in growth in early 2012.

