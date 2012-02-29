FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasuries prices erase most gains after Chicago PMI
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. Treasuries prices erase most gains after Chicago PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased most gains on Wednesday after a closely watched regional manufacturing index came in stronger than forecast.

The benchmark 10-year note, up 3/32 before the report was released, erased the gain afterwards, leaving it unchanged on the day, yielding 1.94 percent. The 10-year yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of Midwest business activity rose in February to 64.0 from 60.2 in January. The Chicago group’s employment index offered its highest reading since May 1984.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.