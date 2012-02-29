TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip after data, Bernanke

* Strong regional manufacturing index weighs * Bernanke testimony mainly as expected * Some say lack of more QE3 specifics disappointed market * ECB 3-year tender lifted peripheral sovereign debt By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday after a robust regional report on business activity and a more upbeat measure of economic growth at the end of last year damped demand for safe-haven assets. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress in his semiannual testimony on monetary policy that the U.S. economy would have to strengthen to ensure that the unacceptably high jobless rate keeps dropping, suggesting the option of further Fed bond buying remains on the table. Bernanke's measured remarks were essentially what analysts had anticipated, but bonds appeared to be on the defensive. "In general, Bernanke's comments met expectations, but the bond market is disappointed because of irrational expectations regarding the timing of QE3," said Ward McCarthy, managing director and chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co in New York, referring to prospects of further monetary accommodation. Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 15/32, their yields rising to just below 2 percent from 1.95 percent late Tuesday. David Ader, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said any market disappointment with the Fed chairman's testimoney was unjustified. Bernanke did not back away from the Fed's August 2010 commitment to adjust the size and composition of its securities holdings (i.e. quantitative easing) as appropriate to promote a stronger economic recovery and price stability, he noted. Michael Materasso, senior vice president at Franklin-Templeton in New York City, said the upward revision to fourth-quarter U.S. GDP and a higher-than-forecast reading on the Chicago purchasing managers' index of economic activity in the Midwest were fundamental reasons for Treasuries to be lower. As a result of the more-robust-than-anticipated reading on the Chicago PMI, economists at Goldman Sachs upped their forecast for the nationwide Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index - due on Thursday - to 55.0 for February from their previous forecast of 54.0. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's offer of 530 billion euros in cheap three-year funds to European banks in a move designed to ease tension in the banking sector allowed Italian government bond yields to slide to multi-month lows. Spanish yields also fell after the European Central Bank's second offering of cheap three-year funds. Italian two-year debt yields fell to their lowest since late 2010, while 10-year yields eased to their lowest since September. Spanish two-year yields also fell. Oppenheimer Funds economist Brian Levitt noted the Fed has said it intends to keep short-term interest rates near zero at least through the end of 2014. When the Fed eventually raises rates, the move will come after "a long lead time" so as not to disrupt markets, he said.