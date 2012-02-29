FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-US bonds slip as Bernanke fails to signal stimulus
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-US bonds slip as Bernanke fails to signal stimulus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* ECB hopes Wednesday liquidity move will be the last
    * Bernanke testimony mainly as expected
    * U.S. factory, income data support growth outlook


    By Chris Reese	
    NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries slipped
 on Wednesday as the completion of liquidity measures
in Europe and the lack of hints of further stimulus measures by
Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke spurred selling by investors
who had hoped for something more concrete. 	
    The European Central Bank on Wednesday offered 530 billion
euros in cheap three-year funds in a second round of funding
that the bank hopes will be its last major crisis-fighting act.
Also on Wednesday, Bernanke offered no signals of further bond
purchases, even as he offered a tempered view of the U.S.
economy in testimony to Congress.	
    The ECB's offer on Wednesday was designed to ease tension in
the banking sector. In the space of two months, the ECB has
injected over a trillion euros into the financial
system. 	
    Bernanke, in his semiannual testimony to Congress on
monetary policy, said the U.S. economy would have to strengthen
to ensure that the unacceptably high jobless rate keeps dropping
and reiterated the Fed is prepared to adjust the size of its
securities holdings if needed to boost economic recovery.
 	
    "Bernanke basically didn't address the situation (of further
stimulus) at all, and that combined with the end of the ECB
measures, caused markets to behave as if we were looking at the
end of additional liquidity measures," said John Briggs,
Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.	
    "Markets are trading as though they are recognizing a
temporary lull in the printing press," he said.	
    Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 10/32 in price,
with their yields rising to just below 1.98 percent from 1.95
percent late Tuesday. The move extended an overall push higher
in yields in February, with benchmark notes on track for the
first monthly increase in yields since October.	
    That said, yields remain mired in a range of 1.79 percent to
2.17 percent that has held since early November. 	
    Two-year Treasury notes, which have been
supported in price by the Fed's pledge to hold rates near zero
at least through late 2014, posted the biggest monthly rise in
yields in a year. Two-year Treasuries were trading unchanged in
price on Wednesday at 0.31 percent, up from 0.23 percent at the
beginning of the month. 	
    "If the markets were expecting some assurance of additional
accommodation from Bernanke, they were disappointed," Dana
Saporta, economist with Credit Suisse in New York, said.	
    Investors also moved to sell Treasuries after a regional
report showing a strong pickup in business activity in the U.S.
Midwest and a more upbeat measure of U.S. economic growth at the
end of last year damped demand for safe-haven assets.     	
    Michael Materasso, senior vice president at
Franklin-Templeton in New York, said the upward revision to
fourth-quarter U.S. GDP and the higher-than-forecast reading on
the Chicago purchasing managers' index of economic activity in
the Midwest were fundamental reasons for a fall in Treasuries.
 	
    As a result of the reading on the Chicago PMI, economists at
Goldman Sachs upped their forecast for the nationwide Institute
for Supply Management manufacturing index - due on Thursday - to
55.0 for February from their previous forecast of 54.0. A
reading above 50 indicates expansion. 	
    The Fed's Beige Book of anecdotal information on economic
conditions, released on Wednesday, gave a cautiously upbeat tone
on the state of the U.S. economy in January through
mid-February, and had little impact on Treasuries trade.

