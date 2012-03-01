U.S. 30-year Treasury bond falls more than a point

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell more than one point in early dealings on Thursday as prices of U.S. government debt across most of the yield curve posted losses.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 17/32, their yields rising to 2.04 percent from 1.97 percent late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond was down 1-11/32, its yields rising to 3.16 percent from 3.09 percent on Wednesday.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association on Thursday said Greece’s recent moves to prepare for a debt restructuring had not triggered a payout on credit default swaps. The committee was asked to consider whether a ‘credit event’ had occurred as a result of new Greek legislation that could force all bondholders to accept losses and after the European Central Bank took steps to avoid losses on its Greek bonds. Further rulings based on any new questions are still possible. [ID: nL5E8E14IC]

The market is looking ahead to the government’s report on U.S. jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) and the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).