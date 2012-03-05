CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bonds slip on brighter US outlook; worries remain

* Feb U.S. ISM services growth stronger than expected * Doubts over Greek debt deal as deadline looms * China cuts 2012 growth outlook By Steven C. Johnson NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Data suggesting the U.S. economy was picking up steam nudged U.S. government bond prices lower on Monday, though recession fears in Europe and slower growth in China kept losses in check. Anxiety about Greece's debt swap deal ahead of Thursday's participation deadline also persuaded investors not to stray too far from the safety of the massive U.S. Treasury market. Without the deal, Greece would likely default on its outstanding debt. But data from the Institute for Supply Management showing that the vast U.S. services sector grew last month at its fastest clip in a year put a dent in the safety bid for Treasuries. In a familiar trading pattern, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes initially edged up to 2.01 percent, from 1.98 percent Friday, but retreated to 2 percent by late afternoon. The note was last down 5/32 in price. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 17/32 lower in price to yield 3.14 percent, from 3.11 percent Friday. "That's been the story for some time now," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysts at Action Economics in San Francisco. "Yes, there are signs of stronger U.S. growth. But there are so many headwinds constraining sentiment and keeping the market in a very tight range." In Europe, data on Monday showed private business activity in Spain and Italy slowed sharply. Separate reports showed growth in Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, slowed, while growth stalled in France. The data rekindled fear that the 17-country euro zone was headed for recession. Also, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut the nation's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012, which fanned concern over the pace of global growth. If U.S. data continues to improve, bond yields could start to back up slowly, analysts said, though most added it would take time to break out of the current range. The government will release its monthly jobs report on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect employers added 210,000 new jobs in February after January's 243,000 tally "We head into this week in the middle of the recent range, but with renewed conviction that a break higher (in yields) is possible," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. He put the near-term target for the 10-year note at 2.18 percent ahead of an eventual move toward 2.40 percent. "The jobs report is important, and we are cautiously optimistic, given the improvement in employment components of recent survey data," Goncalves said. An even better gauge of where the market is headed might be the 30-year bond, said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. He said the long bond has ground higher over recent months despite heavy Federal Reserve buying at that part of the curve, a trend that he said reflects cautious optimism about the economy. "We're getting some upward momentum there, even if it's very small and very controlled," he said. The Fed on Monday sold $1.33 billion of Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing July 2012 through January 2015, as part of its latest economic stimulus program which the financial community has dubbed "Operation Twist."