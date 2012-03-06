FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Concern over Greek debt deal boosts prices
March 6, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Concern over Greek debt deal boosts prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Concern Thursday deadline for Greek debt deal may not be
met
    * Corporate debt issuance also supports Treasuries
    * Fed buying $3.5 bln to $4.25 bln of US debt

    By Chris Reese	
    NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) -    U.S. Treasury debt
prices climbed on Tuesday as stocks weakened on
worries Greece may not be able to meet a looming deadline with
private bondholders to complete a debt swap and avoid a
disorderly default.	
    Federal Reserve buying of Treasuries, along with hedging in
a spate of corporate issuance, also supported U.S. government
debt prices.	
    Greece needs to complete a bond exchange with private
creditors, scheduled to close on Thursday, before receiving
funds under a second bailout. On Monday, major bond holders
backed the deal to halve the value of their Greek holdings but
whether or not the necessary support exists remains unclear.
 	
    Investors worry a messy default in Greece could spread to
other euro zone countries and diminish global economic growth.	
    "Greece is still on everyone's mind and that was the reason
for the move overnight," said Rick Klingman, managing director
of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.	
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
20/32 higher in price to yield 1.95 percent, marking the lowest
since Feb. 29 and down from 2.02 percent late Monday. Despite
Tuesday's move, the notes remain mired in a 1.79 percent to 2.17
percent range that has held since early November.	
    Thirty-year bonds rose 1-17/32 to yield 3.08 percent from
3.16 percent late Friday.	
    Klingman said Treasuries prices also were bolstered by a
recent round of corporate debt issuance.	
    "We haven't seen the whole calendar yet, but if there are
more financials that tends to be better for the Treasury market
because financials tend to swap their issuance -- when they
price, they bring about buying in Treasuries," he said.	
    Investors often buy or sell Treasuries to hedge risk and
lock in future rates during periods of strong corporate debt
issuance.	
    The Federal Reserve on Tuesday will buy $3.5 billion to
$4.25 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2018 through February
2020 as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation
Twist." The Fed will also buy longer-dated Treasuries on
Wednesday and Thursday, and is scheduled to sell shorter-dated
securities on Friday.	
    The week's most closely watched U.S. release will be
February non-farm payrolls on Friday. The median of forecasts
from economists polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have
added 210,000 jobs in February, down from 243,000 new jobs in
January.

