TREASURIES-Prices fall after Feb. payrolls show growth

* U.S. jobs grow by 227,000 in February, unemployment at 8.3 pct * Treasury prices losses limited, economic future still uncertain By Emily Flitter NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday after the Labor Department reported solid U.S. job growth in February. Employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, while the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent. The employment data offered encouragement to analysts and market participants who think the U.S. is moving into a safer stage of economic recovery and is now less prone to shocks and sudden downturns than at any time since the 2008 financial crisis. "I think we'll begin to spark debate about the (Federal Reserve) exiting its ultra-accommodative policy stance sooner than expected," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "I think if this trend continues then clearly there'll be a translation of good economic news to the outlook for Fed policy. I think that's going to be dollar supportive." A stronger economy means higher interest rates and weakness for Treasuries, investments that yield so little that they are only attractive during times of stress in the financial markets, when participants want to be sure they are not going to lose their money. But Friday's jobs data did not convince everyone; it did not produce a runaway selloff in Treasuries, either. The prices of longer-dated U.S. debt, which fell the most, still posted losses that were smaller than a full point. "I don't really think this is a game-changing figure in itself, I think we are still in a moderate recovery and that we can continue job gains around this level, but it may be difficult to continue to gather momentum," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast LTD in New York. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 8/32 lower in price and yielding 2.04 percent, up from 2.02 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond was off 11/32 in price and yielding 3.19 percent, up from 3.18 percent at Thursday's close.