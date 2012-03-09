FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses on ISDA/Greece news
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses on ISDA/Greece news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices pared losses slightly on Friday after news a derivatives industry group ruled Greece’s debt restructuring qualified as a credit event, which triggers the payout of credit default swaps worth over $3 billion.

This decision from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) was widely expected among traders and investors, but it still revived some safety bids for Treasuries.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded down 6/32 in price at 99-21/32, yielding 2.04 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Gary Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.