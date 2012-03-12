TREASURIES-Bonds up before 3-year auction, Fed meeting

* Fed meeting Tuesday seen keeping door open on QE3 * Higher yields attract buyers * Treasury to sell $32 billion in 3-yr notes at 1700 GMT By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as higher yields and the prospect of a market-friendly Federal Reserve policy meeting this week supported the bid for U.S. government debt. Bonds gained ground even with $66 billion in coupon supply coming to market this week. "The risk-reward picture is favorable," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with $240 billion in assets under management. "Yields have backed up to the top end of the range of recent weeks, and the yield curve has steepened due to some of the better economic data and optimism that the troubles in Europe have crested." Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on Friday when enough private creditors agreed to a bond-swap deal that will cut the country's public debt and clear the way for a new bailout. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's low-cost three-year loans have been instrumental in stabilizing the European banking system. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 5/32, its yield easing to 2.01 percent from 2.03 percent late on Friday. The 30-year bond rose 21/32, its yield easing to 3.15 percent from 3.19 percent on Friday. Yields at the high end of their recent ranges should also smooth the way for the Treasury's $32 billion sale of three-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), analysts said. The Treasury will also sell $21 billion in reopened 10-years on Tuesday, March 13, and $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds on Wednesday. "The short end of the Treasury curve certainly has a heavy tone and is trading at the highest yields since August," said Cantor, Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer. "Today's three-year auction is setting up to be underwritten at the highest yield since October" when 3-years were sold at a high yield of 0.544 percent, he said. That, plus the Federal Reserve's accommodative rate stance and "the continued risk-averse bid with the multiple unknowns around the globe mean the $32 billion of three-year notes should not be much of an issue for the market," Lederer said. In when-issued trade, the 3-year notes to be auctioned today yielded 0.454 percent. "The three-year maturity is one part of the yield curve where it's typically not hard to find demand," Tipp said. Bullish factors for Treasuries include the chance of a rise in risk aversion, some backsliding in the economic data, or a "whiff" that the Federal Reserve will continue to buy Treasuries in the second half of the year after its "Operation Twist" purchases are finished, Tipp said. The Federal Reserve holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday. While a third month in a row of solid U.S. job growth could tend to support the view that a third round of unconventional Federal Reserve easing - i.e. quantitative easing 3 (QE3) - is not imminent, the market seems convinced the Fed will keep the door open on such a prospect even if it does not emphasize it more than it already has. "While some of these potentially bullish factors might seem unlikely, with Treasury yields at these levels, they make the risk reward look favorable from the bullish side," Tipp said. News that China's trade balance fell $31.5 billion into the red in February raised questions about whether frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion caused the drop. The former reason would cast a shadow on prospects for global economic growth after Friday's U.S. payrolls report pointed to an improving U.S. economy. The Treasury's three auctions will settle on Thursday, March 15. The Treasury estimated about $30.22 billion in coupons would mature on March 15.