TREASURIES-Bonds hold gains after 3-year sale, before Fed meeting

* Fed meeting Tuesday seen keeping door open on QE3 * Higher yields attract buyers By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as higher yields and the prospect of a market-friendly Federal Reserve policy meeting this week supported the bid for U.S. government debt. A nuanced view of the economic outlook also lent safe-haven Treasuries a little support. Bonds held gains following the auction of $32 billion of three-year Treasury notes, which kicked off $66 billion in coupon supply coming to market this week. "The risk/reward picture is favorable," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with $240 billion in assets under management. "Yields have backed up to the top end of the range of recent weeks, and the yield curve has steepened due to some of the better economic data and optimism that the troubles in Europe have crested." Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default last week when enough private creditors agreed to a bond-swap deal that will cut the country's public debt and clear the way for a new bailout. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's low-cost three-year loans have been instrumental in stabilizing the European banking system. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 2/32, its yield easing to 2.02 percent from 2.03 percent late on Friday. The 30-year bond rose 12/32, its yield easing to 3.17 percent from 3.19 percent on Friday. As to the market's reaction to the economy, Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist and managing director for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, said bonds had discounted the "good news" on Greece and U.S. job growth that came out on Friday so there was little follow-through selling on those events. At the same time, a somewhat competitive story line to the growth story has emerged when it comes to first-quarter U.S. GDP growth, market participants noted. A wider U.S. trade gap and a smaller rise in wholesale inventories, both reported on Friday, were "negative for the Q1 GDP calculation," Flanagan observed. Those data tipped Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's tracking calculation for Q1 GDP down to 1 percent, a figure that would fortify the accommodative posture of Federal Reserve monetary policy and be bullish for safe-haven bonds. The high yield in the Treasury's three-year note sale on Monday afternoon came in at 0.456 percent, which was the loftiest since a similar sale in October but not far off market expectations. The Treasury will also sell $21 billion in reopened 10-years on Tuesday, and $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds on Wednesday. "The short end of the Treasury curve certainly has a heavy tone and is trading at the highest yields since August," said Cantor, Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer. Bullish factors for Treasuries include the chance of a rise in risk aversion, some backsliding in the economic data, or a "whiff" that the Fed will continue to buy Treasuries in the second half of the year after its "Operation Twist" purchases are finished, Tipp said. The Fed holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday. While a third month in a row of solid U.S. job growth could tend to support the view that a third round of unconventional Federal Reserve easing - i.e. quantitative easing 3 (QE3) - is not imminent, the market seems convinced the Fed will keep the door open on such a prospect even if it does not emphasize it more than it already has. "While some of these potentially bullish factors might seem unlikely, with Treasury yields at these levels, they make the risk/reward look favorable from the bullish side," Tipp said. News that China's trade balance fell $31.5 billion into the red in February raised questions about whether frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion caused the drop. The former reason would cast a shadow on prospects for global economic growth after Friday's U.S. payrolls report pointed to an improving U.S. economy. In the short-term bill market, the Treasury sold $33 billion of three-month bills at a high yield of 0.095 percent. "Prospects for lower repo rates into the end of the month and for reduced bill supply heading into the mid-Q2 tax date combined with attractive yields to bring in buyers," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies & Co. "As tax receipts increase through the middle of April, the supply of bills will drop sharply so 10-basis-point yields in the 3-month sector may be hard to find going forward." The Treasury also sold $33 billion in six-month bills at a high yield of 0.145 percent.