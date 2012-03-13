U.S. Treasuries remain lower after retail sales

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries remained lower on Tuesday after the government reported increases in retail sales in February that were similar to what the market expected.

Before this afternoon’s Treasury auction of 10-year notes, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 8/32 after the retail sales report was released, just as it was before the data came out. The 10-year yield stood at 2.06, up from 2.03 percent late on Monday.

U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain in five months in February as Americans bought cars and a range of goods even as they paid more for gasoline, government data showed.

Total retail sales increased 1.1 percent, the Commerce Department said, after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent rise in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 1.0 percent after a previously reported 0.4 percent gain in January.