U.S. Treasuries lower before supply, Fed statement

* Positioning for $21 billion 10-yr auction

* Fed policy statement expected to resemble January’s

* Weak growth, stronger labor market confuse picture

* More bond purchases seen possible, but timing in question

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries’ prices retreated on Tuesday before an auction and the Federal Reserve policy statement that is expected to reflect little change in monetary policy.

The largest rise in U.S. retail sales in five months reported by the Commerc Department reinforced the bond market’s bearish cast.

Ahead of this afternoon’s $21 billion U.S. Treasury auction of 10-year notes and a Fed statement that is expected to be nearly identical to the one in January, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 10/32 while its yield rose to 2.07 percent from 2.03 percent late on Monday.

David Ader, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, linked the retreat to “the sheer weight of supply” and expectations that the statement from the Fed “won’t be especially bullish.” The data on U.S. retail sales in February fell into that category as well, analysts said.

The U.S. Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes on Monday, after which the market began to drift lower as traders began to set up for supplies of 10-year notes on Tuesday and 30-year bonds on Wednesday. The Treasury will sell $21 billion in reopened 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) and $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds on Wednesday. The auctions will settle on March 15.

Markets expect the Fed to steer a steady course on monetary policy, acknowledging recent improvement in job growth, while keeping the door open for further easing. The U.S. central bank is due to release a statement at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).

In January, the Fed, worried about the progress of the economy, said it did not expect to raise interest rates until at least late 2014. The Fed cut benchmark overnight rates to near zero in December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion worth of bonds to push other borrowing costs lower and stimulate growth.

The latest chapter in the tale of monetary policy easing is the idea that the Fed is considering buying more bonds, while offsetting - or “sterilizing” - those purchases with short-term loans to keep the quantity of bank reserves in the system in check.

Bernanke disappointed some investors by barely mentioning the prospect of an additional round of bond buying in four recent appearances before Congress so markets do not expect the Fed statement to mention them much more explicitly than they have been referred to already.

“There’s a growing divergence between those expecting more Fed action going forward and those who think the economy is strong enough that more action won’t be required,” said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

But Canavan said even those who think the Fed will offer further monetary accommodation do not expect it to be announced in Tuesday’s statement. At the same time the Fed will change its statement as little as possible to assure the market that the possibility of more easing is not off the table, he said.

“That means that if they acknowledge signs of improvement in employment, they’d have to balance it with something on the more negative side in order to hold open all options,” Canavan said. “That will be a little more difficult for them to do in the current environment because after a pull back in the first quarter from a strong fourth quarter, most economists are looking for improvement from here over the next couple of quarters -- including the Fed,” he said.

Meanwhile, market players are positioning for the 10- and 30-year Treasury auctions, Canavan said.