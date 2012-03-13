FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasuries fall before auction, Fed statement
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. Treasuries fall before auction, Fed statement

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Auction could be underwritten at highest yield since
October
    * Fed policy statement expected to resemble January's
    * Weak growth, stronger labor market confuse picture
    * More bond purchases seen possible but timing in question

    By Ellen Freilich	
    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries' prices
retreated on Tuesday before a 10-year note auction and ahead of
a Federal Reserve policy statement that is expected to reflect
little change in monetary policy.	
    The largest rise in U.S. retail sales in five months,
reported by the Commerce Department, reinforced
the bond market's bearish cast, as did the fifth day in a row of
the stock market gains, which dulled demand for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.	
    Before this afternoon's $21 billion U.S. Treasury auction of
10-year notes and a Fed statement expected to closely resemble
the one issued in January, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
 was down 16/32 while its yield rose to 2.09 percent
from 2.03 percent late on Monday.	
    David Ader, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut, linked the retreat to "the sheer
weight of supply" and expectations that the statement from the
Fed "won't be especially bullish." The data on U.S. retail sales
in February fit that characterization as well, analysts said.	
    The U.S. Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes on
Monday and after that auction, the market began to drift lower
as traders started to set up for supplies of 10-year notes on
Tuesday and 30-year bonds on Wednesday. The Treasury will sell
$21 billion in reopened 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT)
and $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds on Wednesday. The
auctions will settle on Thursday, March 15. 	
    The $21 billion sale of 10-year notes constitutes the first
reopening of the issue with a 2 percent coupon maturing 2/15/22
and will bring the issue's size up to $45 billion, said Cantor
Fitzgerald Treasury strategist Justin Lederer in New York.	
    Pre-auction setups have pushed 10-year yields just above
their recent high yield of 2.08 percent.	
    "Overall, the range on 10s has been very tight over the past
few weeks" and for that matter, many months, Lederer said.	
    Barring a major turn of events, "the 1.90 percent to 2.08
percent" range on the 10-year yield that has prevailed "since
early February - or a range slightly wider - will remain intact
for the near future," he said.	
    With a when-issued yield of 2.09 percent, "today's auction
is also setting up to be underwritten at the highest yield since
October" when it was underwritten at 2.271 percent, Lederer
said. Three of the past four 10-year Treasury note auctions
(November, December and February) have stopped between 2.02
percent and 2.03 percent, he noted.	
    Ten-year yields at the upper end of their recent range,
should create "decent demand" for the Treasury's sale of 10-year
notes, Lederer said.	
    As for the Fed, markets expect the U.S. central bank to
steer a steady course on monetary policy, acknowledging recent
improvement in job growth, while keeping the door open for
further easing. The U.S. central bank is due to release a
statement at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). 	
   In January, the Fed, worried about the economy's progress,
said it did not expect to raise interest rates until at least
late 2014. The Fed cut benchmark overnight rates to near zero in
December 2008. It has bought $2.3 trillion worth of bonds to
push other borrowing costs lower and stimulate growth.	
    The latest chapter in the tale of monetary policy easing has
 the Fed considering buying more bonds, while offsetting - or
"sterilizing" - those purchases with short-term loans to keep
the quantity of bank reserves in the system in check.  	
   In four recent appearances before Congress, Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed some investors by barely
mentioning the prospect of an additional round of bond buying so
markets do not expect the Fed statement to mention them much
more explicitly than they have been referred to
already. 	
    "There's a growing divergence between those expecting more
Fed action going forward and those who think the economy is
strong enough that more action won't be required," said John
Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates
in Princeton, New Jersey.	
    But Canavan said even those who think the Fed will offer
further monetary accommodation do not expect it to be announced
in Tuesday's statement. At the same time, the Fed will change
its statement as little as possible to assure the market that
the possibility of more easing is not off the table, he said.	
    "That means that if they acknowledge signs of improvement in
employment, they'd have to balance it with something on the more
negative side in order to hold open all options," Canavan said.	
    "That will be a little more difficult for them to do in the
current environment because after a pullback in the first
quarter from a strong fourth quarter, most economists are
looking for improvement from here over the next couple of
quarters -- including the Fed," he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.