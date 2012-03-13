FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices retreat ahead of Fed statement
March 13, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 6 years

TREASURIES-Prices retreat ahead of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed policy statement expected to resemble January's
    * Weak growth, stronger labor market confuse picture
    * More bond purchases seen possible but timing in question

    By Ellen Freilich	
    NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries' prices
retreated on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement
that is expected to reflect little change in monetary policy.	
    Data showing the largest rise in U.S. retail sales in five
months in February reinforced the bond market's bearish cast, as
did gains in the stock market for a fifth straight day.
 	
    Investors took advantage of the dip in prices with solid
demand in the auction of $21 billion of 10-year Treasury notes.
Following the auction, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 were trading 12/32 lower in price to yield 2.07
percent, up from 2.03 percent late Monday.	
    The retreat in prices reflected "the sheer weight of supply"
and expectations that the statement from the Fed "won't be
especially bullish," said David Ader, government bond strategist
at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.	
    The data on U.S. retail sales growth in February also was
not particularly bullish for Treasuries, analysts said.	
    The U.S. Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes on
Monday, and after that auction the market began to drift lower
as traders started to set up for supplies of 10-year notes on
Tuesday and 30-year bonds on Wednesday.	
    Yields, however, remained contained in a recent range.	
    "Overall, the range on 10s has been very tight over the past
few weeks," and for that matter, many months, said Justin
Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.	
    Barring a major turn of events, the 1.90 percent to 2.08
percent range on the 10-year yield that has prevailed "since
early February - or a range slightly wider - will remain intact
for the near future," he said.	
    As for the Fed, markets expect the U.S. central bank to
steer a steady course on monetary policy, acknowledging recent
improvement in job growth, while keeping the door open for
further easing. The U.S. central bank is due to release a
statement at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). 	
    In January, the Fed, worried about the economy's progress,
said it did not expect to raise interest rates until at least
late 2014. The Fed cut benchmark overnight rates to near zero in
December 2008. It has bought $2.3 trillion worth of bonds to
push other borrowing costs lower and stimulate growth.	
    The latest chapter in the tale of monetary policy easing has
 the Fed considering buying more bonds, while offsetting - or
"sterilizing" - those purchases with short-term loans to keep
the quantity of bank reserves in the system in check.  	
    In four recent appearances before Congress, Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed some investors by barely
mentioning the prospect of another round of bond buying, and
markets do not expect the Fed statement to mention them much
more explicitly than they have been referred to
already. 	
    "There's a growing divergence between those expecting more
Fed action going forward and those who think the economy is
strong enough that more action won't be required," said John
Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates
in Princeton, New Jersey.	
    But Canavan said even those who think the Fed will offer
further monetary accommodation do not expect it to be announced
in Tuesday's statement. In addition, the Fed will change its
statement as little as possible to assure the market that the
possibility of more easing is not off the table, he said.	
    "That means that if they acknowledge signs of improvement in
employment, they'd have to balance it with something on the more
negative side in order to hold open all options," Canavan said.	
    "That will be a little more difficult for them to do in the
current environment because after a pullback in the first
quarter from a strong fourth quarter, most economists are
looking for improvement from here over the next couple of
quarters -- including the Fed," he said.

