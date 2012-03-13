TREASURIES-Prices retreat ahead of Fed statement

* Fed policy statement expected to resemble January's * Weak growth, stronger labor market confuse picture * More bond purchases seen possible but timing in question By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries' prices retreated on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement that is expected to reflect little change in monetary policy. Data showing the largest rise in U.S. retail sales in five months in February reinforced the bond market's bearish cast, as did gains in the stock market for a fifth straight day. Investors took advantage of the dip in prices with solid demand in the auction of $21 billion of 10-year Treasury notes. Following the auction, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 12/32 lower in price to yield 2.07 percent, up from 2.03 percent late Monday. The retreat in prices reflected "the sheer weight of supply" and expectations that the statement from the Fed "won't be especially bullish," said David Ader, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. The data on U.S. retail sales growth in February also was not particularly bullish for Treasuries, analysts said. The U.S. Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes on Monday, and after that auction the market began to drift lower as traders started to set up for supplies of 10-year notes on Tuesday and 30-year bonds on Wednesday. Yields, however, remained contained in a recent range. "Overall, the range on 10s has been very tight over the past few weeks," and for that matter, many months, said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Barring a major turn of events, the 1.90 percent to 2.08 percent range on the 10-year yield that has prevailed "since early February - or a range slightly wider - will remain intact for the near future," he said. As for the Fed, markets expect the U.S. central bank to steer a steady course on monetary policy, acknowledging recent improvement in job growth, while keeping the door open for further easing. The U.S. central bank is due to release a statement at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). In January, the Fed, worried about the economy's progress, said it did not expect to raise interest rates until at least late 2014. The Fed cut benchmark overnight rates to near zero in December 2008. It has bought $2.3 trillion worth of bonds to push other borrowing costs lower and stimulate growth. The latest chapter in the tale of monetary policy easing has the Fed considering buying more bonds, while offsetting - or "sterilizing" - those purchases with short-term loans to keep the quantity of bank reserves in the system in check. In four recent appearances before Congress, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed some investors by barely mentioning the prospect of another round of bond buying, and markets do not expect the Fed statement to mention them much more explicitly than they have been referred to already. "There's a growing divergence between those expecting more Fed action going forward and those who think the economy is strong enough that more action won't be required," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. But Canavan said even those who think the Fed will offer further monetary accommodation do not expect it to be announced in Tuesday's statement. In addition, the Fed will change its statement as little as possible to assure the market that the possibility of more easing is not off the table, he said. "That means that if they acknowledge signs of improvement in employment, they'd have to balance it with something on the more negative side in order to hold open all options," Canavan said. "That will be a little more difficult for them to do in the current environment because after a pullback in the first quarter from a strong fourth quarter, most economists are looking for improvement from here over the next couple of quarters -- including the Fed," he said.