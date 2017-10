NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to two points while the benchmark 10-year note widened its loss to a point on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve view that the economy was growing moderately reinforced investors’ inclination to choose riskier investments over safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were down 2 points, their yields rising to 3.37 percent. Ten-year notes were down one point, their yields rising to 2.24 percent.