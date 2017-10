NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt briefly pared price losses on Wednesday afternoon immediately following an auction of $13 billion of 30-year bonds.

After briefly paring losses, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes settled back to trade 1-8/32 lower in price to yield 2.27 percent, up from 2.13 percent late Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds were trading 2-19/32 lower in price to yield 3.41 percent from 3.27 percent late Tuesday.