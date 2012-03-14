U.S. seven-year Treasury notes lose a point in price

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. seven-year Treasury notes traded a point lower in price on Wednesday, with yields rising to the highest since late October as the Federal Reserve’s brighter economic outlook and recent stock market strength drove an exit from safe-haven government debt.

U.S. seven-year notes were trading a point lower in price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.52 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes lost 1-14/32 in price to yield 2.29 percent from 2.13 percent late Tuesday.