FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-yr bond extends loss to one point
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-yr bond extends loss to one point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to a point on Thursday, pushing government bond yields to five-month highs as investors banked on improved prospects for the economy and turned away from safe-haven government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were down 1-4/32, their yields rising to 3.47 percent from 3.40 percent late on Wednesday.

Reinforcing the move was news that new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to a four-year low last week, suggesting strengthening in the labor market. A regional manufacturing survey also showed the pace of manufacturing in New York picked up modestly in March. Price pressures remained subdued with producer prices excluding food and energy items rose 0.2 percent in February, the government said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.