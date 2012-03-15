TREASURIES-U.S. 30-yr bond extends loss to one point

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to a point on Thursday, pushing government bond yields to five-month highs as investors banked on improved prospects for the economy and turned away from safe-haven government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were down 1-4/32, their yields rising to 3.47 percent from 3.40 percent late on Wednesday.

Reinforcing the move was news that new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to a four-year low last week, suggesting strengthening in the labor market. A regional manufacturing survey also showed the pace of manufacturing in New York picked up modestly in March. Price pressures remained subdued with producer prices excluding food and energy items rose 0.2 percent in February, the government said.