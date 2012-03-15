TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries slip but selling wanes

* Treasury yields at five-month highs By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Thursday, leaving yields at five-month highs as investors banked on improved prospects for the economy, but steeper losses were erased as lower prices and higher yields drew some buyers back to bonds. News that new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected to a four-year low last week, suggesting a strengthened labor market, supported investors' recent preference for riskier assets at the expense of U.S. debt. A regional manufacturing survey also showed the pace of manufacturing in New York picked up modestly in March; but new orders slipped. The sharp run-up in yields and lower prices, however, drew some buyers, letting Treasuries erase some early losses. That left benchmark 10-year notes down 2/32 and their yields at 2.28 percent. Sharon Stark, managing director and fixed-income strategist at Sterne Agee in Birmingham, Alabama, said the markets had read too much optimism into the Fed's policy statement on Tuesday. She said the Fed would keep long-term interest rates down. If the economy can maintain a 3 percent growth pace, another round of monetary ease will not be necessary, she said. But if the economy was expanding at a 2 percent to 2.5 percent pace and something caused it to pull back another percentage point, "the Fed won't stand for that," she said. On Wall Street, stocks were little changed. "The U.S. 10-year Treasury is in a 'stuck in a moment' phase," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist and managing director for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Purchase, New York. "The focus remains on the (Federal Reserve's) acknowledgement of improved labor market conditions at Tuesday's FOMC policy meeting and the veil of uncertainty that was removed from the release of the Fed's bank stress tests. The former is not new, but for some reason, it appears the market concluded that the better economy rules out further policy moves from the Fed."