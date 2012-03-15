FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries slip but selling wanes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Treasury yields at five-month highs

    By Ellen Freilich	
    NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices
slipped slightly on Thursday, leaving yields at
five-month highs as investors banked on improved prospects for
the economy, but steeper losses were erased as lower prices and
higher yields drew some buyers back to bonds.	
    News that new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell
more than expected to a four-year low last week, suggesting a
strengthened labor market, supported investors' recent
preference for riskier assets at the expense of U.S. debt.	
    A regional manufacturing survey also showed the pace of
manufacturing in New York picked up modestly in March; but new
orders slipped.	
    The sharp run-up in yields and lower prices, however, drew
some buyers, letting Treasuries erase some early losses.	
    That left benchmark 10-year notes down 2/32 and
their yields at 2.28 percent.	
    Sharon Stark, managing director and fixed-income strategist
at Sterne Agee in Birmingham, Alabama, said the markets had read
too much optimism into the Fed's policy statement on Tuesday.
She said the Fed would keep long-term interest rates down.	
    If the economy can maintain a 3 percent growth pace, another
round of monetary ease will not be necessary, she said.	
    But if the economy was expanding at a 2 percent to 2.5
percent pace and something caused it to pull back another
percentage point, "the Fed won't stand for that," she said.	
    On Wall Street, stocks   were little
changed.	
    "The U.S. 10-year Treasury is in a 'stuck in a moment'
phase," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist and
managing director for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Purchase,
New York. "The focus remains on the (Federal Reserve's)
acknowledgement of improved labor market conditions at Tuesday's
FOMC policy meeting and the veil of uncertainty that was removed
from the release of the Fed's bank stress tests. The former is
not new, but for some reason, it appears the market concluded
that the better economy rules out further policy moves from the
Fed."

