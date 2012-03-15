FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery's path
March 15, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery's path

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Treasury yields at five-month highs
    * Some investors see new trade range at higher yields
    * Lower prices draws some buying in short end

    By Chris Reese	
    NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt
prices stabilized on Thursday after the worst selloff
in four months, as investors considered whether the jump in
yields now reflects an economic recovery that was gathering
momentum.	
    Shorter-dated yields dipped, trimming their recent rise, as
investors also mulled the idea that despite the somewhat rosier
outlook, the Federal Reserve was still likely to hold interest
rates near zero at least through this year and would probably
not launch any new stimulus in the next couple of months.	
    Some investors argued the selling on Tuesday and Wednesday,
which pushed yields to the highest level since October, had been
overdone and that the outlook still holds plenty of uncertainty
despite some promising economic data.	
    Others said higher yields were here to stay because
investors believed a 2 percent yield on the benchmark 10-year
note was too low given U.S. job growth, the recent bailout deal
on Greece, and some reassuring stress test results for a
majority of big U.S. banks.	
    "We think the range trade continues in Treasuries but that
the range has shifted higher," said Bret Barker, portfolio
manager at TCW in Los Angeles. "The rise reflects better data
finally acknowledged by the Fed and Europe relief trade. The
back-up in rates is also not consistent with the Fed's outlook.
They are still very dovish, and we think they will remain on
hold, and this should cap the rise in rates to a certain
extent." 	
    A fall in new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits last
weeks back to a four-year low hit in February, suggesting a
strengthened labor market, supported investors' recent
preference for riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S.
debt. 	
    But the sharp run-up in yields over the last two trading
sessions drew some buyers on the short end of the market, with
two-year notes trading 1/32 higher in price to yield
0.38 percent, down from 0.4 percent late Wednesday.	
    Yields on two-year notes, which touched a seven-month high
in overnight trade, were on track for the biggest single-day dip
since late October. That steepened the Treasury curve, with the
spread between yields on two-year notes and 10-year notes moving
to the widest since late October.	
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 1/10 in
price to yield 2.28 percent. In overnight trade, the yields
touched 2.35 percent, the highest since late October.	
    Countervailing forces are affecting the Treasury market,
according to Wilmer Stith, manager of the Wilmington Trust Broad
Market Fund in Baltimore, part of M&T Bank's Wilmington Trust
Investment Advisors.	
    "More signs of sustainable growth have led to higher yields,
but we also have the counterforce of the Fed's Operation Twist,"
Stith said, referring to the Federal Reserve's purchases of
longer-dated Treasuries using proceeds from the sale of
shorter-dated maturities.	
    On Thursday, the Fed bought $4.027 billion in Treasuries
with maturities ranging from May 2018 through November 2019.	
    "The Fed is buying the long end of the yield curve and that
will dampen the upward movement in longer-term yields until the
end of June when Operation Twist ends," Stith said.	
    Late Thursday, the Fed reported its balance sheet expanded
in the latest week and that its holdings of Treasuries rose to
$1.6598 trillion as of Wednesday, March 14, versus $1.6593 the
previous week.	
    What could keep yields from slipping from these higher
levels is if investors decide their durations are too extended
and that their portfolios - given the dominance of government
issuance since the financial crisis - are too heavily weighted
toward Treasuries.	
    "You have the beginning of a perfect storm of risk brewing,"
he said. "Investors started to see that they were vulnerable and
that's why we saw such a dramatic upward shift in yields."

