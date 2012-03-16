FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries steady at lower levels after data
March 16, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries steady at lower levels after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were steady at lower levels on Friday after the government said core consumer prices rose slightly and U.S. real earnings for all private sector workers fell in February.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note remained lower on the day, down 13/32 in price, its yield at 2.33 percent, up from 2.28 percent late on Thursday.

U.S. real earnings for private sector workers fell 0.3 percent in February, the government said, more than the 0.2 percent decrease economists had estimated. Core consumer prices rose 0.1 percent, less than the 0.2 percent increase economists had anticipated.

