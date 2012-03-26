FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-30-year bond prices extend earlier losses
March 26, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-30-year bond prices extend earlier losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly fell one full point early Monday, extending earlier losses with German Bunds, after a magazine report that Germany was considering combining two bailout funds temporarily to deal with the region’s debt crisis.

The 30-year bond last traded down 29/32 in price for a yield of 3.36 percent, up 5 basis points from late Friday.

The 30-year yield is flirting with its 200-day moving average of 3.3717, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

