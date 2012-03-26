FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-10-year note yield touches session lows
March 26, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 6 years

TREASURIES-10-year note yield touches session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes hit session lows early Monday, as a persistent round of buying emerged after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke expressed concerns about the sluggish U.S. labor market.

The benchmark 10-year note was last down 4/32 in price for a yield of 2.25 percent, up 1 basis point from late Friday. It briefly touched a session low of 2.24 percent.

Shorter-dated Treasuries turned flat in price, paring earlier losses. The two-year note last traded flat in price with a yield of 0.35 percent, hovering at its session low.

