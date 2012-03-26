CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bond slip as jitters recede about Europe

* Better German business data spur bond selling * Germany preparing to let rescue funds work together * Bernanke's dour view renews bets on bond purchase * Fed sells $8.6 bln in short-dated Treasuries * New supply seen competing with corporate issuance By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday on reduced bids for lower-risk Treasuries as worries about Europe eased, snapping a four-session winning streak ahead of this week's $99 billion in coupon supply. The renewed market sell-off came even after dour comments on the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, which stoked hopes the U.S. central bank would soon embark on a third round of bond purchases, dubbed QE3 by traders. Longer-dated Treasury yields retested their 200-day moving averages after German business sentiment unexpectedly improved for a fifth straight month. Indications that Germany is prepared to allow two rescue funds to operate concurrently in an effort to bolster the firepower to combat the region's debt crisis also helped revive investor appetite for stocks and other growth-oriented assets, analysts said. "The outlook on Europe seems to be a bit better," said Andrew Shulman, a Treasuries trader at Wunderlich Securities in New York. The Treasuries market briefly pared losses after Bernanke expressed concerns about the sluggish pace of U.S. economic growth and historically high unemployment. Bernanke's remarks rekindled some bets on QE3, although Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said earlier the Fed should not have the unfettered ability to purchase assets. Market action was choppy on below-average volume. As of noon EDT (1600 GMT), Treasuries volume was running about 38 percent below its 20-day moving average at this time, according to ICAP. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 13/32 to yield 2.28 percent, up 5 basis points from Friday. The 10-year yield was above its 200-day moving average of 2.2209 percent but below its 4-1/2-month peak of 2.399 percent set last Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. The 30-year bond fell 1-7/32 for a yield of 3.37 percent, up almost 7 basis points from Friday. The 30-year is below its 4-1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent set last Monday and its 200-day moving average of 3.3717 percent. UPCOMING SUPPLY Meanwhile, the Fed sold $8.621 billion in government debt due Feb 2013 to July 2013, which is a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program aimed to help hold down mortgage rates and other borrowing costs in a bid to foster economic growth. The Fed's unloading of these short-dated securities did not hurt their relatively better performance versus their longer-dated counterparts, analysts said. This also portends solid bidding for $35 billion worth of new two-year notes for sale on Tuesday, they added. In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the new two-year notes due March 2014 would sell at a yield of 0.3700 percent, which would be the highest yield at a two-year auction since last July. The current two-year note due February 2014 was unchanged in price with a yield of 0.36 percent. The spread between the two-year and 10-year yield grew to 1.93 from 1.88 percentage points on Friday. It is unclear whether auction results at Wednesday's $35 billion five-year note auction and Thursday's $29 billion seven-year note auction would fetch strong demand, analysts said. Treasury Department data released last week showed bond funds and foreign investors scaled back their purchases of new 10-year and 30-year Treasuries at separate auctions held earlier this month. "There continues to be a lack of buying support from Asia. We are still seeing rebalancing overall in Europe," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. This week's Treasuries supply will also compete with higher-yielding corporate bond issuance, which is within striking distance of setting a first-quarter volume record, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Demand for corporate bonds, stocks and other riskier assets improved on Monday, as major Wall Street indexes jumped 1 percent. "The economy recovery continues to show some strength, and there continues to be a bid for risk assets," said Gibson Smith, co-chief investment officer at Janus Capital Group in Denver.