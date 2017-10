NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended price losses and yields rose to session highs after the Federal Reserve released its staff economic projections.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 15/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, up from 2.01 percent before the release. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-2/32 in price to yield 3.19 percent, up from 3.17 percent earlier.