FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Tepid U.S. economic data boosts bonds
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Tepid U.S. economic data boosts bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Tepid U.S. economic data drove U.S. Treasuries prices higher and yields lower on Thursday as reports on new jobless claims, regional manufacturing and sales of existing homes argued for accommodative monetary policy in the months and years to come, a bullish development for bonds.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, flat in early dealings, rose modestly after news that new jobless claims last week were higher than forecast and firmed again on lackluster data on regional manufacturing and home sales. It was up 7/32 in price at mid-morning, with its yield easing to 1.95 percent from 1.98 percent late on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the March leading economic indicators index rose 0.3 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent increase. The index rose 0.7 percent in February.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.