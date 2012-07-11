TREASURIES-Prices turn lower before 10-year supply

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices turned lower midday Wednesday as traders trimmed their bond holdings in advance of a $21 billion auction of 10-year U.S. government debt.

In the open market, prices on 10-year Treasuries traded 3/32 lower at 102-6/32 for a yield of 1.51 percent, up 1 basis point from Tuesday’s close.

In the “when-issued” sector, traders expected the latest 10-year note supply to sell at a yield of 1.5140 percent , which would be a record low for a 10-year auction.