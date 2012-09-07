FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices up after weaker-than-forecast Aug job growth
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices up after weaker-than-forecast Aug job growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased early losses and turned higher on Friday after the government reported weaker-than-forecast U.S. job growth in August.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 13/32 before Labor Department report, was up 16/32 afterwards, its yield easing to 1.63 percent from 1.69 percent late on Thursday and 1.73 percent on Friday before the report was released.

The government said 96,000 jobs were added to U.S. payrolls in August. Economists had anticipated 125,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent in August from 8.3 percent in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
