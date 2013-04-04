FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds extend gains on jobless claims jump
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bonds extend gains on jobless claims jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended gains on Thursday after a report that new jobless claims jumped last week added to evidence suggesting that the labor market lost some steam in March.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 7/32 of a point before the jobless claims report, was up 12/32 afterwards. Its yield eased to 1.77 percent, a three-month low.

The 30-year Treasury bond rose 26/32 as its yield eased to 3.01 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 385,000, the highest level since November.

It was the third straight week of gains in claims.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its monthly employment report on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.