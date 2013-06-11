FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices slip slightly after weak 3-year note sale
June 11, 2013 / 5:32 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bond prices slip slightly after weak 3-year note sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices briefly expanded narrow losses after the U.S. Treasury’s sale of three-year notes drew a weak reception.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 2/32 before the sale and down 4/32 immediately afterward. Its yield edged up to 2.23 percent.

“This afternoon’s $32 billion three-year note auction went very poorly,” said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The auction stopped at 0.581 percent with 58.56 percent of the bids at the high yield accepted, the Treasury said. The when-issued three-year note yield was bid around 0.577 percent at the 1 p.m EDT (1700 GMT) bidding deadline, Canavan noted.

