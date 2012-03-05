EURO GOVT-Growth, budget concerns pile pressure on Spain

* Spain underperforms Italian counterpart

* Euro services PMI feeds fears austerity is backfiring

* Nerves should underpin Bunds before Greek debt swap deadline

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Spanish government bonds came under pressure on Monday and look set to keep underperforming Italian peers as economic data fed concerns over the region’s weak debtors, souring investor appetite for riskier assets.

Spain’s debt prices underperformed their Italian counterparts, continuing a trend fueled on Friday by Madrid’s announcement of a less stringent budget deficit target for 2012.

A survey showed Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the euro zone’s private sector back into decline last month, adding to investors existing nerves about Madrid’s announcement last week of a softer budget deficit target for 2012, in defiance of the European Union..

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose eight basis points to 4.98 percent and was trading four bps more than its Italian peer, the highest since August after reaching parity on Friday. The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default also rose.

“The Spanish deficit trajectory is a lot worse than Italy‘s, with unemployment over 20 percent and you only have to look at the PMIs today. Italy’s was bad but Spain’s was simply awful,” said John Davies, a rate strategist at WestLB.

“Spanish bonds were already struggling from that perspective anyway and then for the government to come in with that view on its budget deficit really doesn’t help, so this underperformance could stretch a little bit further.”

The 10-year Spanish yield could rise by as much as 40 bps over Italian peers in coming weeks, if the market continues to give Rome’s government led by technocrat Mario Monti the benefit of the doubt on its fiscal targets over Madrid.

Growing worries that the region’s austerity drive, aimed at reducing its debt burden, could merely choke off the growth that such economies desperately need to repay their debts, are also making some long-term investors wary of the likes of Italy.

Threadneedle Investments’ European Bond Fund says although it has reduced its underweight position in Italian bonds, especially shorter-dated maturities after the flood of cheap European Central Bank cash stabilised financial markets, they remained cautious given Italy’s heavy supply outlook this year.

“In order to be more comfortable holding Spanish and Italian debt in the medium term, we would need to see evidence that the growth outlook is improving meaningfully, and concrete steps towards fiscal union are in place,” said Martin Harvey, manager of the European Bond Fund valued at 200 million pounds ($317.39 million) as at Jan. 31.

The Italian government bond yield was three bps up on the day at 4.94 percent having earlier risen to 5.058 percent on the back of the PMI data.

HSBC recommended switching from long-dated Italian government bonds into the Spanish equivalent due to the former’s outperformance.

“This trend (Italian outperformance) is likely to unwind as Italy has made less progress than Spain in its 2012 funding, and faces a packed refinancing calendar in the coming weeks,” the bank said in a research note.

BUND APPETITE

March German Bund futures dipped in and out of positive territory in a volatile session, hitting a high of 140.39, before succumbing to profit-taking. The contract settled down 20 ticks on the day at 139.83.

A trader said the Bund looked expensive between 140.30 and 140.40 but that uncertainties surrounding a Greek debt swap deal would continue providing it underlying support.

“I think we are at rich levels and would look to sell into any kind of strength,” he said. “But people are still mindful of what’s going on in Greece.”

A window of opportunity for investors to volunteer for a Greek bond restructuring closes on Thursday, and analysts said nerves were setting before that deadline.

Greece needs to cut its debt by 100 billion euros in order to meet the conditions of its bailout. If it fails to get enough support for a voluntary debt swap, it can use legislation to force bondholders into taking writedowns, providing it has the support of two-thirds of investors.

If it uses the legislation, it is likely to trigger a payout of credit default swaps.

The maximum payout of $3.25 billion that could result from the CDS trigger, according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, is seen by analysts as too small to have a significant impact on financial markets.

But uncertainty surrounding banks’ exposures to CDS as well as the symbolism of the first default in the euro zone could trigger a knee-jerk safe-haven bid for the Bund future, analysts said.