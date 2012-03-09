FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Italian BTP June futures rally to contract high
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Italian BTP June futures rally to contract high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian debt futures rose on Friday, with June futures hitting a contract high, after Greece successfully closed its bond swap with high participation, removing a source of uncertainty for financial markets.

Greece said 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted its offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses (CACs), legislation that forces investors who held out of the deal to take losses as well.

The restructuring is set to unlock a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece which is needed to avert a disorderly default later this month. This prompted investors to shift back into riskier assets.

The June Italian BTP future hit a contract high of 107.80, up 122 ticks on the day. The move came in line with a rally in the country’s bonds in the secondary cash market which pushed yields lower.

