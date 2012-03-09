FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

RPT-EURO GOVT-U.S. jobs push European stocks higher, Bunds lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher while German Bund futures briefly fell to session lows on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February.

By 1332 GMT, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,078.63 points, around 2 points higher than before the data.

German Bund futures fell to a session-low at 138.14 having stood at around 138.30 right before the release. They were last 16 ticks lower on the day at 138.18.

Employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, compared to a forecast of 210,000 in a Reuters survey.

